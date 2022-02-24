Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.43

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.43 and traded as high as C$7.60. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 138,239 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

