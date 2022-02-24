FairGame Hits Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $2.97 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001440 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004423 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048561 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.