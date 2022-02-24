Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

