FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.92. 3,001,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a 1-year low of $206.31 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $3,848,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

