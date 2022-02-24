Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,881 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 116.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 25,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,480. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

