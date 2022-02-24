Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 42,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

