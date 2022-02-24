Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,679 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

AMAT traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $125.27. 141,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,462,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

