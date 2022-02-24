Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 546,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,506. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

