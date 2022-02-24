Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $20.52 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,480. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

