Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $224.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

