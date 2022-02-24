Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

IYG traded down $6.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.89. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,528. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $163.45 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.95.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

