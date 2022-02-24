Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,064 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises about 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $42,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 40,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

