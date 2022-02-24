Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 273,170 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 273,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,198,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. 13,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.