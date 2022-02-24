Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $120,844,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,485,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.