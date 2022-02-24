Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $270.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$3.50 during trading on Friday. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

