Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Down 0.6%

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 103,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 71,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 328,870 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 355,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 321,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period.

