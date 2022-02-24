Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $35,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

FTEC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $113.80. 4,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.25. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

