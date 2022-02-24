Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $442.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

