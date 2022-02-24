Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
FTN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.00. 126,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,512. The firm has a market cap of C$269.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. Financial 15 Split has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$12.42.
About Financial 15 Split
