Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

FTN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.00. 126,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,512. The firm has a market cap of C$269.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. Financial 15 Split has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$12.42.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

