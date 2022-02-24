FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $429.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

