First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $711.03

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $711.03 and last traded at $711.03, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $743.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $824.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

