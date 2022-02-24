First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $881.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $991.20.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $743.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $727.48 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $824.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,648,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

