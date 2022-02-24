First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.37.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.