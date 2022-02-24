First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Shares Up 3.9%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $18.53. 19,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 27,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

