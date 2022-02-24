FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstService were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in FirstService by 113.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.81.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

FirstService Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.