Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fisker by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fisker by 67.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

FSR opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

