Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.15. Fisker shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 37,318 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Get Fisker alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.