Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Acquires A$24,731.86 in Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.69 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,731.86 ($17,792.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Flagship Investments’s payout ratio is -236.84%.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

