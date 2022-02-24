Float Protocol (BANK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Float Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.70 or 0.06807199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.11 or 0.99910562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048185 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

