Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $218,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

