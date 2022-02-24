Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EMTL opened at $45.56 on Thursday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

