Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period.

BATS IBML opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

