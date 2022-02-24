Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 23,874 LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMAO opened at $10.07 on Thursday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

