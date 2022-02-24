Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,322 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

