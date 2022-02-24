Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

