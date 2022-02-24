FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $114.69 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

