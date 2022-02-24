Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $26.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Shares of F stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

