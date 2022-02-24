Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

