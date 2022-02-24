Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $232.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.19), with a volume of 89249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.30).

Several brokerages have commented on FORT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.25).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

