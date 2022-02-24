Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $31.94 on Thursday, hitting $316.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.