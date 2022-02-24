Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $564,000 Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DHT by 40.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 120.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.63 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $961.59 million, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

