Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $328.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

