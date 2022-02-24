Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,400 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 522.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 40.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 100.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

