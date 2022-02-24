Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $45,601,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

