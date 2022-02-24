Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $476,000 Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

