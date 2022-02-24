Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €42.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.30 ($52.61).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €33.51 ($38.07) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.17 and its 200-day moving average is €39.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

