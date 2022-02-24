Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE FDP opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

