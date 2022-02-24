Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

