Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

