Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Lowered to $49.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of FYBR opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,181,000 after purchasing an additional 815,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 499,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $4,578,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

